Assam Premier League: Guwahati Royals Seal Semifinal Spot as Rohit, Bastab Shine

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Royals kept their campaign firmly on track with a convincing 30-run victory over Charaideo Sunrisers in match number 37 of the Assam Premier League at the ACA Stadium on Wednesday. With this result, Barak Legends also confirmed their spot in the semi-final as Sunrisers got knocked out of the tournament.

Rohit Sen's blistering 96 at the top of the order set up a commanding total for Royals, before Bastab Roy's superb four-wicket haul with the ball helped restrict Sunrisers well short of the target. Manash Jyoti Gogoi fought hard for the chasing side with a well-made 32.

Opting to field, Rohit and Sanjay Kumar Singh (9) put on 38 for the opening stand. Rohit then anchored the innings, sharing useful stands with captain Rishav Das (21) and Nibir Deka (30). Rohit produced some exquisite strokes to notch 96 off just 57 balls, laced with six fours and eight sixes.

In reply, Sunrisers got off to a solid start through captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Hrishikesh Tamuli, who put on 53 for the opening stand. Reshabh and Soumya Kanti Paul then added some quick runs, with Paul striking 23 off just 10 balls, but regular wickets kept the required rate climbing. Bastab proved the difference for Royals, picking up four wickets in a superb spell of 4/21 to wrap up the chase.

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