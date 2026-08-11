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Rohit, Nibir steer Guwahati Royals to top of the Assam Premier League table

Guwahati Royals beat Dibrugarh Warriors by five wickets to top Assam Premier League table, with both teams on eight points but Royals ahead on NRR.
Assam Premier League
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI:  Guwahati Royals produced a brilliant performance to beat Dibrugarh Warriors by five wickets in the day’s second game of the Assam Premier League on Monday. With this win, Royals moved to the top of the table with eight points and Dibrugarh now at the second place, They also collected eight points but were behind in net run rate,

Having won the toss and opted to field, Royals reduced Warriors to 20/3 inside five overs as Parvej Musaraf, Ronit Akhtar and Ayush Agarwal succumbed early. Skipper Saahil Jain fell soon after, leaving the Warriors in further trouble at 37/4.

Jay Borah and Jitumoni Kalita then combined for a 54-run stand for the fifth wicket to steady the innings, with Kalita striking 39 off 29 balls and Borah contributing 32 off 38. However, Warriors lost their last five wickets for just 30 runs. With that staggering collapse, they were eventually bowled out for 121 in 19 overs.

In response, Guwahati Royals suffered an early wobble, losing Sanjay Kumar Singh, skipper Rishav Das and Bishal Sarma inside the first four overs. With his side reeling at 19/3, Rohit Sen took charge, combining with Nibir in a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket to steady the chase. Sen struck a rapid 46 off 29 balls with seven fours before being dismissed by Sidhartha Sankar Baruah. Nibir then anchored the innings from thereon, remaining unbeaten on 40 off 28 balls.

Points Table

Position Team                 M  W  L  N/R  Pts   NRR

1       Guwahati Royals               5   4   1   0    8      +1.465

2       Dibrugarh Warriors           5   4   1   0    8      +0.974

3       Barak Legends    5   4   1   0    8      -0.059

4       Jorhat Stallions  5   2   2   1    5      -0.029

5       Barpeta Braves   5   2   3   0    4      +0.639

6       Charaideo Sunrisers5  2   3   0    4      -0.372

7       Nagaon Rangers 5   1   3   1    3      -0.429

8       Tezpur Titans      5   0   5   0    0      -2.117

 

Highest Team total in a match:

Team                   Score   Overs      Opponent

Dibrugarh Warriors187/7   20            vs Tezpur Titans

Jorhat Stallions     174/2   18.2         vs Barak Legends

Barak Legends      170/4   20            vs Jorhat Stallions

Barpeta Braves     170/4   20            vs Nagaon Rangers

Jorhat Stallions     162/1   18.1         vs Tezpur Titans

Barak Legends      162/8   20            vs Nagaon Rangers

Tezpur Titans        160/6   20            vs Jorhat Stallions

Barpeta Braves     156/5   20            vs Charaideo Sunrisers

Nagaon Rangers                  151/7   20            vs Guwahati Royals

Guwahati Royals                  152/5   18.3         vs Nagaon Rangers

Also Read: Erik Roy’s blazing 94 powers Jorhat Stallions to 9-wicket win and fourth place in Assam Premier League

Assam Premier League
Guwahati Royals
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