Assam register big win over Tripura in Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship

GUWAHATI: Assam moved to the top of Group G in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship, defeating Tripura by a big margin of 6-0 at Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Pintu Handique (34, 59), Nicodim Narjary (42, 45), and Gwgwmsar Gayary (57, 86) scored a brace each in the game. The winners were leading by 3-0 in the first half.

It took Assam a little over half an hour to get going, when Narjary played a deft low cross to Handique, who slotted it in from close range. Narjary scored two in quick succession close to the half-time break. He had Ray Rajkumar to thank for both his goals, as the latter’s pin-point crosses from the left flank handed the opportunities to Narjary, who, with two strikes, put his side 3-0 up at half-time.

Tripura’s miseries were doubled after the change of ends. Gayary and Handique scored two more, close to the hour mark, before the former put the final nail in the coffin with four minutes of regulation time left.

Assam have now garnered four points from two matches, and are at the top of Group G, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, who are on two points apiece.

In the other match of the day Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh played out a goalless draw.

