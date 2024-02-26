Assam register second win in Santosh trophy beat Arunachal Pradesh by 2-0

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Assam continued their good run in the Santosh Trophy and registered their second victory at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, Yupia, Itanagar today. The side in their group ‘A’ match beat host Arunachal Pradesh by 2-0. Dipu Mirdha opened the account in the 7th minute, and Akrang Narzary, who came in as a substitute, made it 2-0 in the three minutes of added time.

With this victory, Assam collected six points from their three outings and are now placed in third place in the points table. Goa (7 points) and Services (6 points) are in the first and second positions, respectively.

Assam made a good start and took just 7 minutes to take the lead. Dipu, who received the ball from the right flank, beat the goalkeeper with a nice placement.

In the second half, both sides tried to play attacking football. Assam finally managed to increase the lead in the third minute of the added time. Assam earned a corner, and Akrang, after receiving the ball inside the box, beat the opponent goalkeeper with a stunning shot.

Meanwhile, in the other two matches of the day, Meghalaya held Kerala 1-1 and Goa defeated Services 2-1.

Assamwill face Services on February 28.

