Santosh Trophy to be streamed live globally on FIFA+: All India Football Federation

New Delhi: For the first time in history, the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy will be streamed live globally for free on FIFA+, the All India Football Federation said.

The final round of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy is being held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh from February 21 to March 9, 2024.

All 37 matches in the final round, including group stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be streamed live on FIFA+ for free. IANS

