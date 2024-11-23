Assam Registers Dominant 4-0 Win Over Arunachal Pradesh in Santosh Trophy

Our Sports reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered a big win against Arunachal Pradesh in the Santosh Trophy Football Tournament at Mukalmuwa on Friday. Hosts won the game 4-0.

Assam needed a win to stay in the contention for the next round berth as they suffered defeat in their first game against Nagaland on Wednesday. Assam went into the game with a positive frame of mind and started to play attacking football from the very early part of the match. However the side still had to wait for 41 minutes when Joydeep Gogoi opened the account.

Remaining three goals of the match came in the second half. Dipu Mirdha increased the margin at 49th minute before Akrang Narzary scored twice in 63 and 89 minutes respectively to make the match a one sided affair. It may be mentioned here that Arunchal Pradesh earlier lost their first game against Meghalaya 3-4.

Meanwhile Meghalaya made one step forward to move to the next round of the tournament by winning their second game of the competition on Friday. The side defeated Nagaland by 3-0. Donald Diengdoh, Fullmoon Mukhim and Fairming Suting scored one goal each in the game.

