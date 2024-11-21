Football: Assam suffer defeat against Nagaland in Santosh Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam started their Santosh Trophy campaign with a defeat against Nagaland at Mukalmua on Wednesday. Host lost the game 1-2.

Assam, placed in group E along with Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, were in trouble in the very early part of the game as Nagaland took 2-0 lead within 13 minutes. S Ayenmongba scored in 6 minute and Nisede Peseyie increased the margin 7 minutes later.

Down by 0-2, Assam started to regroup themselves and made several attempts to reduce the margin but were not successful in the first half.

They continued to play attacking football in the second half too and finally returned one through Dipu Mirdha in the 57th minute.

Both sides created a couple of opportunities after that goal, but neither was able to alter the scoreline due to poor finishing.

Meanwhile the other match of the day between Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, witnessed a good contest and Meghalaya, who once trailed by 1-3, finally overcame the challenge of Arunachal Pradesh 4-3. While Mawnai (8 min), Mukhim (63 and 83 min) and Khongriah (65) scored for the winner, Dodum (15), James (45+1 min) and Diengdoh (61) wrote their name in the scoresheet for Arunachal Pradesh.

