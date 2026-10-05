Assam Roll Ball teams shine at 6th East Zone Roll Ball Championship

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: Both the boys’ and girls’ teams of Assam clinched the titles at the 6th East Zone Roll Ball Championship which was organised by the Chhattisgarh Roll Ball Association from October 3 to 4.

In the finals, Assam defeated host Chhattisgarh 5–2 in the boys’ category, while the Assam girls’ team beat Odisha 4–3 to win the championship.

Earlier, in the boys’ league stage, Assam defeated Odisha 8–0, Bihar 16–0, West Bengal 11–1, and Jharkhand 10–5. However, Assam suffered a 3–4 defeat against Chhattisgarh. In the semi-final, Assam defeated Jharkhand 6–5.

In the girls’ category, Assam defeated Odisha 10–5, Jharkhand 12–2, and Chhattisgarh 4–0.

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