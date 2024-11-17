Assam Secures Draw Against Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam managed a draw against Chhattisgarh in their Ranji Trophy clash in Raipur on Saturday, earning a single point from the match.

Starting the final day at 58-1, Assam were bowled out in their second innings for 279. Chhattisgarh were 8-0 in their second innings when the match concluded.

Resuming play in the morning, Assam’s overnight batters, Parvez Musaraf and Sibsankar Roy, steadied the innings with a 136-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo put Assam in a commanding position before Sibsankar’s dismissal at 140 triggered a collapse. Chhattisgarh capitalized the opportunity by picking wickets at regular intervals and restricting Assam’s lower order from scoring runs fluently.

Parvez narrowly missed a well-deserved century, falling for 94 off 172 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries and one six. Sibsankar scored a composed 55 (4X7), while Sumit Ghadigaonkar added a valuable 43 (4X6).

Chhattisgarh’s Ravi Kiran emerged as the star bowler, claiming 5-56 in the second innings to complete a 10-wicket match haul (10-115).

Assam, with five points from five matches, remains at the bottom of the Elite Group D table.

The side in their next game will face Railways on home ground from November 23.

Also Read: Perfect time for Tilak to take responsibility of batting at No. 3, says Suryakumar Yadav

Also Watch: