Chhattisgarh take huge 211 runs lead against Assam in Ranji Trophy

GUWAHATI: Chattisgarh took a huge 211 runs first innings lead against Assam in the Ranji Trophy tie at Raipur on Friday. In reply to Assam first innings total 289, hosts today declared their first innings 500-9, Opener Akshay Pandey (211) scored a double century.

Starting from their overnight score of 214-4, Chhattisgarh played well throughout the day and added another 296 runs in their score. Most of the scoring came from the bat of Ayush who scored his first double hundred in first class cricket today. The batter faced 401 balls to score 211 with the help of 26 boundaries and one six. Eknath Kerkar (50) and Ajay Mandal (69) also scored half centuries in the first innings today.

Among the bowlers of Assam Mukhtar Hussain (3-87) and Rahul Singh (3-98) bagged three wickets each.

In reply Assam scored 58-1 in their second innings at stumps on day III. Although Assam lost first wicket in the form of Rishav Das (0) very quickly but Parvej Musaraf (34) and Sibsankar Roy (19) batted sensibly in the last 13 overs of day’s play and reduced the deficit to 153.

