Assam Senior Beats Nepal Senior by 18 Runs in T20 Series

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Senior registered 18 runs win over Nepal Senior in the T20 Series at the ACA Stadium here today. Rode on Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s 70 runs, Assam Seniors batted first, scored 174-6 in their 20 overs. In reply Nepal Seniors scored 156/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Anil Sah (67) was the highest contributor in the innings.

Brief scores: Assam Seniors: 174/6 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 70, Hrishikesh Tamuli 46, Nihar Deka 37; Akash Chand 2/36, Basir Ahmed 1/22); Nepal A: 156/9 in 20 over (Anil Sah 67 off 50 balls, Ishan Pandey 27; Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 3/40, Avinav Choudhury 3/22).

