Assam Shooting Can Shine Globally with Right Support and Infrastructure, Says Kalita

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Rifle and Shooting Association general secretary Bhaba Kalita, who is also the joint secretary of the National Rifle Association of India, believes that shooting has tremendous potential in the state and it can emerge as a major sporting discipline with the right support and infrastructure. In an interaction with The Sentinel, Kalita also spoke about the need to renovate the Kahilipara Shooting Range and provide better facilities to nurture and encourage young shooters in Assam. Here are the excerpts.

Q: How do you see the potential of shooting in Assam?

Kalita: The potential is very good. We have many young and talented shooters in the state who have the ability to excel at the highest level. If we can provide them with proper infrastructure, quality coaching and regular exposure to competitions, I am confident that they can win medals at the international level.

Q: What are the major challenges in developing young shooters in the state?

Kalita: One of the biggest challenges is the quality infrastructure, and also coaches. We have talented youngsters, but they need the right facilities and coaching to develop their skills. Shooting is also an expensive sport, making it difficult for many young shooters to travel outside the state for regular training.

Q: What is the current condition of shooting infrastructure in Assam?

Kalita: We have a shooting range at the 4th APBn Complex in Kahilipara, but unfortunately, the infrastructure is not in good shape and need proper reonvation. If we genuinely want to provide our young shooters with the facilities they need, the range needs to be properly maintained to the required standards.

Q: Have you approached the authorities regarding renovation of the Kahilipara range?

Kalita: Yes, we have. The Kahilipara campus comes under the Sports Authority of Assam, and we have approached the authority for renovation and improvement of the facilities. However, we are still awaiting the response we had hoped for, and the delay is affecting the training of our shooters. Earlier, we regularly invited coaches from outside the state to train our young shooters, but due to the present condition of the range, we have had to restrict such programmes.

Q: How are young shooters preparing for national-level competitions ?

Kalita: Several of our shooters are currently taking coaching in Delhi and other cities. However, their number is limited because shooting is an expensive sport, and it is not easy for every shooter to travel to different places for regular training. In Guwahati, two schools—South Point School and Vandya International School—have shooting ranges where some of our young shooters are also practising. These facilities are helping them continue their training and prepare for competitions.

Q: Is there any shortage of shooting equipment for the shooters?

Kalita: There is no major shortage of equipment. We are in a position to provide the necessary equipment to our shooters for training.

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