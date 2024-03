GUWAHATI: South Point School Cricket Academy (SPSCA) beat Beltola Cricket Coaching Centre by 84 runs in the 2nd Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Inter Academy Cricket Competition held in the city today. Brief scores: SPSCA 188-4, (20 overs), Hirakjyoti Singh 35, Daanish Sinha 33, Beltola CCC 105 (20 overs), Aditya Mahato 4-20.

Also Read: Guwahati Premier League Cricket: New Star Club and Navajyoti Club win

Also Watch: