Guwahati Premier League Cricket: New Star Club and Navajyoti Club win

GUWAHATI: New Star Club and Navajyoti Club won their respective matches in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. While New Star Club defeated SG Club by 6 wickets, Navajyoti Club won against City Cricket Club by 11 runs.

Brief scores: 1st match: Navajyoti Club 149-9 (20 overs) ,Hrishikesh Tamuly 31, Pallav Kumar Das 29, Abhijot Singh Sidhu 3-39; City Cricket Club 138 (19.4 overs), Rahul Hazarika 49, Abhijot Singha Roy 25 no, Pallav Kumar Das 4-27.

2nd match: SG Club 72 (14.3 overs), Priyankshu Singh 21, Rahul Singh 5-11, Kalam Raja 2-3, New Star Club 76-4 (8.3 overs), Arun Sonar 39 no, Mikhail Doley 2-20.

Also Read: New committee of Assam Seniors Badminton Club formed

Also Watch: