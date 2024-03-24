Guwahati Premier League Cricket: New Star Club and Navajyoti Club win

Local Sports

New Star Club and Navajyoti Club won their respective matches in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today.
GUWAHATI: New Star Club and Navajyoti Club won their respective matches in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. While New Star Club defeated SG Club by 6 wickets, Navajyoti Club won against City Cricket Club by 11 runs.

Brief scores: 1st match: Navajyoti Club 149-9 (20 overs) ,Hrishikesh Tamuly 31, Pallav Kumar Das 29, Abhijot Singh Sidhu 3-39; City Cricket Club 138 (19.4 overs), Rahul Hazarika 49, Abhijot Singha Roy 25 no, Pallav Kumar Das 4-27.

2nd match: SG Club 72 (14.3 overs), Priyankshu Singh 21, Rahul Singh 5-11, Kalam Raja 2-3, New Star Club 76-4 (8.3 overs), Arun Sonar 39 no, Mikhail Doley 2-20.

