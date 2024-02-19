Assam Sports Journalists’ Association’s (ASJA) best sportsperson award for Lovlina Borgohain

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Lovlina Borgohain will be awarded the best sportsperson of the year in the Assam Sports Journalists’ Association’s flagship annual event, OIL-ASJA Sports Awards 2023, scheduled to be held in the second fortnight of April. The awards ceremony will be held in Guwahati.

Achievers of the year 2023 will be awarded in various categories. Shuttler Barnil Akash Changmai and weightlifter Bedabrata Bharali will be awarded the joint Best Junior Sportspersons of the Year and the Assam Senior Men’s Cricket Team will receive the Best Team of the Year for its outstanding performance in the Syed Mustak Ali Trophy National T20 Cricket Championship 2023.

Veteran sports journalist Pabitra Gogoi will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to Sports Journalism.

Woman cricketer Uma Chetry and woman footballer Apurna Narzary will be awarded Special Achievement Awards along with athlete Mehdi Hassan.

Chess player Mayank Chakraborty and table tennis player Divija Paul will be honoured with promising sportspersons for their outstanding performances throughout the year.

