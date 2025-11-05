Assam Squash and Rackets Association unveils jerseys for Eastern Slam International

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Squash and Rackets Association (ASRA) today unveiled the official jerseys for players and officials of Assam ahead of the forthcoming Eastern Slam International Squash Championship, scheduled to begin in the city on November 8.

The jersey launch ceremony took place at the AOA Conference Hall and was attended by the chairman of the organizing committee, Prasanta Protim Kathkotia, along with ASRA president Shiladitya Dev and general secretary Rakesh Tiwari.

The four-day championship will feature competitions in multiple categories, including boys and girls of various age groups, as well as men’s, women’s, and masters divisions. Around 400 players and officials from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event, which will be held across two different venues.

