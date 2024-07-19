Assam State Bridge Championship concludes at ONGC Officers Club, Sivasagar

GUWAHATI: The 47th K D Malviya Assam State Bridge Championship concluded at ONGC Officers Club, Sivasagar recently. The competition was organized by Sivasagar District Bridge Association under the aegis of Assam Bridge Association with support of ONGC. Altogether 15 teams participated in the meet which was inaugurated by Rajesh Tiwary, ED, & Asset Manager, Assam asset, ONGC. Based on the performance Gladiators (In T/4) & 3 Master Pairs will represent Assam in the forthcoming Inter State National Bridge Tournament scheduled to be held in Goa from August 28.

Result of the Championship : T/4 Duplicate – 1st Gladiators ( Ashis Das / Hemanta Sarma /Mridul Das/Gautom Das). 2nd – PMDBA (J Roychoudhury/D Ghose/G Roy/P Paul/M Acharjee/R Biswas). 3rd – DIGDBA ( D Dey/I Rahman/D K Sarma/D J Bhattacharyya). 4th – KDRC ( B Das/B B Nath/M Deb/A K Md Sahibuddin/S Chakraborty/A Bhattacharjee).

Master Pair : 1st A Bhattacharjee/S Chakraborty. 2nd D Ghosh/G Roy. 3rd – H K Sarmah/M Das. 4th-J M Dey/A Baruah.

Strata Pair: 1st – N K Chakraborty/S Bhattacharjee. 2nd –A Kalita/B Goswami. 3rd –G Mondal/R Kalita. 4th –A Baruah/S Bhagawati.

