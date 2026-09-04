Assam: State Sports Day celebrated

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam, today organised State Sports Day 2026 at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in the city.

The programme was graced by the Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam, Biswajit Daimary, as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State Sports Day is an occasion to remember and celebrate the remarkable legacy of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, whose achievements have inspired generations of sportspersons in Assam and across the Northeast. He said that the Government of Assam is committed to creating a strong and vibrant sporting ecosystem in the State by providing better infrastructure, training facilities and opportunities for young and aspiring athletes.

The celebration also featured the ceremonial distribution of the State Sports Awards, NCC–Bir Chilarai Awards and NSS Assam State Awards. Boxer Aikon Mili was honoured with the Best Sportsperson of the Year 2025 award, while para-athlete Anyatam Rajkumar received the Best Para-Sportsperson of the Year 2025 award.

Wushu athlete Nang Mingbi Borphukan received the Promising Sportsperson of the Year 2025 award. Ananta Barthakur, from canoeing and kayaking, and Momi Kachari, from wushu, were jointly honoured with the Best Coach of the Year 2025 award. On the other hand

The Best Physical Education Instructor 2025 award was presented to Jiban Bora of Sonitpur and Monoranjan Hazarika of Dibrugarh.

Along with their citations, Aikon Mili and Anyatam Rajkumar received cheques of Rs 50,000 each, while Nang Mingbi Borphukan received Rs 25,000. Ananta Barthakur, Momi Kachari, Jiban Bora and Monoranjan Hazarika were also honoured with citations and cash awards of Rs 30,000 each.

The programme was also graced by Kaushar Hilaly, Special Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare; Ankur Bharali, Director, Sports & Youth Welfare; Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary, Assam Olympic Association; Arjuna Awardee Nayanmoni Saikia, Senior Sports Journalist Subodh Malla Baruah; Founding President, Abhiruchi, Balendra Mohan Chakravarty; and other distinguished guests, sportspersons, officials and dignitaries.

Also Read: China Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag reach quarters