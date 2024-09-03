Government of Assam announced State Sports Awards for athletes, mentors and sports personalities

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah on September 3, the Government of Assam announced the recipients of the State Sports Award, recognizing the achievements and contribution of the state athletes, mentors and sports personalities.

The State Sports Award is a part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to promote sports and provide necessary support and encouragement to the sports fraternity for the development of sports culture in the state.

The recipients of the award are:Bornil Akash Changmai, (Badminton Player), Krishna Das (Para Swimmer), Abhishek B. Gogoi (Special Athlete in Cycling), Rajib Dey (Physical Training Instructor, IIT, Guwahati), Kalyan Barman (Physical Instructor, Nalbari), Anup Konwar (Weightlifting Coach) and Uttam Handique (Athletics Coach).

