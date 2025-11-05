Assam struggle to avoid innings defeat vs Mumbai in Nayudu Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam are facing an uphill battle to avoid an innings defeat against Mumbai in the Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy match being played at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, North Guwahati, on Tuesday.

In reply to Assam’s first innings total 192, Mumbai were bowled out 413 in their first innings today. Assam at stumps were 76-7 in their second innings and they still needed 145 runs to avoid innings defeat.

Brief scores: Assam (1st Innings): 192. Mumbai (1st Innings): 413 (101 overs), Sumeir Zaveri 79, Suryansh Shedge 89, Sumeir Zaveri 79; Rajesh Prasad 5/127, Mayukh Hazarika 3/83. Assam (2nd Innings): 76/7 (25 overs ), Mayukh Hazarika not out 30, Kabir Hassan Deshmukh 24; Nikhil Giri 4/28, Atharva Bhosale 3/20.

Also Read: Former England captain David Beckham receives knighthood at Windsor Castle