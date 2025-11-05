Assam: PM to inaugurate LGBI terminal, lay foundation of Ammonia-Urea plant

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and invited him to inaugurate two major development projects in the state.

During the almost 20-minute meeting at his official residence, the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister to dedicate to the nation the new terminal of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 10,601-crore brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup.

The new terminal at LGBI Airport, described as a state-of-the-art facility, is expected to significantly boost connectivity in the Northeast by transforming Guwahati into a major aviation hub. The terminal will be equipped to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually, substantially easing air traffic in the region.

The Namrup Ammonia-Urea complex, once completed, will play a key role in ensuring a steady supply of fertilisers to the entire Northeast, thereby supporting the region’s agricultural sector.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, “Grateful that Adarniya Modi Ji has kindly consented. We eagerly await his visit.”

Later, taking to his handle on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. We have invited him to dedicate two major transformative projects to the people of Assam. First, is the brand new terminal of Guwahati’s LGBI Airport. This state-of-the-art project will catapult Guwahati into a major aviation hub and will equip the city to handle over 1.3 cr passengers. Second, is the foundation stone of the Rs 10,601 cr brown field Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup. This project will secure critical fertiliser supply for the entire North East.”

PM Modi’s visit to Assam for these landmark events is expected to take place shortly, marking another major milestone in the state’s infrastructure and industrial growth.

Also Read: India redefining global leadership in science and innovation: PM Modi