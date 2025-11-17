Assam: Sunrise, Green Valley Win in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Club and FC Green Valley secured victories in the Champions Round of the GSA A Division Football League at Nehru Stadium today.

FC Green Valley defeated Dynamo Club 3-1, with goals from Nitul Das, Anupam Borgohain, and N Henery Singha. Romarius Laban scored the lone goal for Dynamo.

Meanwhile, Sunrise Club enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win over Gauhati Town Club. J Brahma netted a brace, while Amit Thakuria and N M Singh added one goal each. Himangshu Rai scored the only goal for Gauhati Town Club.

Also read: GSA A Division Football League: Sunrise win against Green Valley