GSA A Division Football League: Sunrise win against Green Valley

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHAI: Sunrise Athletic Club snatched a narrow victory over FC Green Valley in their final first round match in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. Sunrise won the game 2-1.

Amber Chetri put Sunrise ahead in the 26th minute and the side went to the lemon break with 1-0 lead. However in the 77th minute FC Green Valley returned the goal through Jigyas Deka. Sunrise earned the winning goal just two minutes of the final whistle when Dwijoraj Bodo found the back of the net.

With this game first leg of the league came to an end. Sunrise (19 points), FC green Valley (15 points), Gauhati Town Club (14 points), Dynamo Club (12 points) will now play in the Championship round. On the other hand Rajbari AC (8 points), Navajyoti Club (6 points), Maharana AC (5 points) and Frontier club (0) will play to avoid relegation from the ‘A’ Division League.

