Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Pahi Borah bagged a gold medal in the 200mt breast stroke in the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu today. She clocked 2:41: 32. Another State swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap also collected a silver in the 100mt butterfly clocking 01:05.12.

Also Read: Assam swimmers win two medals

Also Watch: