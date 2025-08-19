Assam to host ASMITA City Badminton League from August 20

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHTI: The Assam Badminton Association (ABA) will host the ASMITA City Badminton League across four districts of Assam from August 20 to 30. The opening leg scheduled at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium at the RG Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati.

Announcing this on Monday, ABA Secretary Omar Rashid said the competition will be held only in the women’s singles category under three age groups – Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19. The league will then move to Sivasagar from August 24 to 26, followed by Jorhat from August 26 to 28, before concluding in Dibrugarh between August 28 and 30.

