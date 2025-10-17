Assam to Host Eastern Slam International Squash Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Squash Rackets Association is set to host the prestigious Eastern Slam International Squash Championship in Guwahati from November 8. The five-day event will take place across two venues in the city and marks the first time this high-profile tournament is being held in Assam.

Addressing the media, Assam Squash Rackets Association President Shiladitya Dev announced that around 450 players from across India and neighbouring countries are expected to participate in the championship which is recognized as a 5-Star SRFI and AJSS Gold event.

The competition will feature matches across various categories, including U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 for both boys and girls, along with events for men, women, and masters.

Dev also confirmed that the championship will carry prize money.

The media briefing wa also attended by geneal secretary of the Assam Squash Rackets Association Rakesh Tewari.

