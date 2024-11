Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam defeated Manipur by an innings and 102 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at ACA Stadium here on Saturday.

Brief scores: Manipur 1st innings 111, Assam 1st innings 303, Nihar Deka 82, Rituraj Biswas 71, Amlanjyoti Das 47, Dibak Naorem 4-80, Manipur 2nd innings 90, Sanjit 23, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar 4-26, Dipjyoti Saikia 3-21.

