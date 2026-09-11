Assam U-16 boys to tour Baroda for JY Lele Memorial Invitational exposure trip

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will send its Under-16 boys’ team to Baroda on September 18 for an exposure trip aimed at providing the young cricketers with quality match practice and competitive preparation ahead of the upcoming domestic season. The team will participate in the All India U-16 JY Lele Memorial Invitational Two-Day Cricket Tournament 2026-27, scheduled to be held in Baroda from September 20 to October 10.

Assam U-16 Boys’ Team: Reyan Nandey (Captain), Swarnav Srihit Guru Das, Praneet Pagaria, Sameer Mahato, Digbijoy N. Chetry, Mazidul Islam, Arjun Radha Bora, Dhritiman Kumar, Annurag Bastia, Nilabhra Nibir Medhi, Partha Pratim Kashyap, Shuhan Biswas, Rezaul Karim Barbhuiya (WK), Dhanjit Barman (WK), Kunal Upadhyay, Maina Kalita, Manish Upadhyay and Baidujya Baruah.

Support Staff: Head Coach: Dipankar Banerjee, Assistant Coach: Kunal Saikia and Anup Das.

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