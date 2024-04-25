Assam U-16 team given warm send-off from ACA Stadium to Bangladesh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Under-16 team, which will tour Bangladesh, was given a warm send-off from ACA Stadium on Wednesday. The tour begins from April 25. The players were provided kit bags and jerseys for the upcoming trip in the function.

BCCI Joint Secretary and the Member Secretary of ACA Cricket Academy Devajit Saikia, ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, ACA Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, ACA Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh and others were present during the occasion.

In a brief speech Devajit Saikia wished the players good luck and advised them to learn from the exposure trip. “I think this trip will be beneficial for the youngsters and I hope they will return gathering new experiences,” said Saikia.

The team comprises 16 players, with Aman Yadav as the captain and Rahul Tamuli as his deputy. The team will play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against the Bangladesh national team (U-16) and those matches will be held at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi and at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura.

Also Read:

Also Watch:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9QhAr6zoHnM?si=L7cjCzztpnz9l1Lh" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>