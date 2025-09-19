Assam U19 & U16 cricket teams to tour Vadodara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two junior State cricket teams, Under-19 and Under-16, will travel to Vadodara on September 22 and 24 for exposure trips. The tour is the part of the Assam Cricket Association plan to provide much needed practice matches to the cricketers before the start of the domestic season.

The Under-16 team will participate in the JY Lele Memorial Invitational two-day Cricket Tournament, while the Under-19 team will compete in the Reliance G1 Tournament against Saurashtra, Gujarat and Baroda.

Squads: Assam U-19 Boy’s team: Dyutimoy Nath (captain), Hrishikesh Das, Dipankar Paul, Prithwi Raj Kashyap, Tushar Rudra Borah (WK), Prabal Kalita (WK), Shivendra Manish Mahato, Hritwik Dhar, Julien Konwar, Amit Choudhury, Arman Ali, Alham Wahid, Bhaibab Anand Bora, Moksod Uddin, Nandan Pator, Ajit Kumar Yadav, Pranab Gogoi, Vikash Kumar Yadav, Barun Jyoti Malakar.

Assam U-16 Boy’s team: Aman Yadav (Captain), Niraj Orang, Mrinmoy Das, Dhritiman Das, Surjeet Saikia, Swarnav Srihit Guru Das, Bhairab Kakati, Bhavyamanyu Baruah, Kailyan Saikia, Prince Bora, Nitrik Raj Gogoi, Kathik Sethia, Dipangkar Bordoloi, Praneet Pagaria, Ansuman Sahani, Abhijit Sutradhar (WK), Sameer Mahato, Digbijoy Newpanay Chetry, Md Mehdi Islam (WK), Arjun Radha Bora.

