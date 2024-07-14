Assam Weightlifters Shine at Asmita Khelo India Women Weightlifting League, Bag Multiple Gold and Bronze Medals

GUWAHATI: Assam weightlifters Nanchangfa Borgihain and Ditimoni Sonowal bagged gold medal in the Asmita Khelo India Women Weightlifting league at Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Nanchangfa participated in the Youth category and she ensured a gold with a total lift 165kg.

Ditimoni Sonowal won the gold medal in the senior category. She lifted 90kg in Snatch and 118kg in Clean and Jerk to finish with a total lift of 208kg.

Two more weightlifters from Assam collected medals in the championship on Saturday. Trichna Gogoi (Youth) and Dunkhamseng Turung (Junior) bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.

