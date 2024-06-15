Assam Win 8 Medals In National Pencak Silat Championship In Bhubaneswar

GUWAHATI: Assam collected a total of 8 medals (2-3-3) in the National Pencak Silat Championship that concluded in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Among the 8 medals two were gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze. The gold medals were won by Lucky Das and Prerona Hazarika.

Meanwhile, earlier last year, athletes from Arunachal Pradesh left an indelible mark at the 11th Sub Juniors and Juniors All Indian National Pencak Silat Championship held in Patna, Bihar from November 23 to 26.

Competing under the banner of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association (APPSA), these rising stars secured an impressive total of 10 medals, comprising 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze.

The gold medalists, Goter Karlo, Masa Kamchi, and Sangjo Lingfa, exhibited stellar performances, showcasing the depth of athletic talent within the state. Sartam Tara, Lucky Tungi, and Tero Singhi contributed to Arunachal's success by earning well-deserved silver medals.

The bronze medals were claimed by Meta Pao, Yago Tajo, Kipa Kamta, and Meko Liyak, further solidifying the state's dominance in the competition.

