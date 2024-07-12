Assam wins four medals in Khelo India Women Weightlifting Zonal Championship at Bhubaneswar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged four medals in the Khelo India Women Weightlifting Zonal Championship held at Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Among the four medals three are silver and the other one is bronze. Mrdishmita Chitrakar clinched the silver medal in the 40 kg Youth category. She lifted 43kg in snatch and 55kg in clean and jerk. Monikha Sonowal also won silver in the 45kg with a total lift of 120kg in Youth category. On the other hand Rekhamoni Gogoi collected silver in the junior category and a bronze in the senior.

