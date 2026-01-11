Assam Women Triumph Over Namibia with 98-Run Victory in Series Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Senior Women’s team recorded a commanding 98-run victory over the Namibia Senior Women’s team in the opening match of the two-game one-day exhibition series at Mangaldoi on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Assam posted a strong total of 246 runs before being bowled out in 44.1 overs. Gayatri Gurung led the charge with a steady 58 off 84 balls, while Uma Chetry played an aggressive knock of 57 from just 42 deliveries. For the visitors, Saima Tuhadeleni was the most successful bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 37 runs. In response, Namibia were dismissed for 148 in 40.1 overs. Wilka Mwatile top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 41. Rashmi Dey starred with the ball for Assam, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 44.

The second and final match of the series will be played on Sunday at Fulung, North Guwahati.

Brief score: Assam Senior Women: 246/10 (44.1 overs)- Gayatri Gurung 58, Uma Chetry 57, Amontika Munda 27, Saima Tuhadeleni 3/37, Wilka Mwatile 2/38, Sune Wittmann 2/39; Namibia Senior Women: 148 (40.1 overs)- Wilka Mwatile not out 41, Mekelaye Mwatile 25, Kayleen Green 22, Rashmi Dey 4/44, Monikha Das 2/8.

