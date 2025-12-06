World Cup winner Uma Chetry felicitated by AXX Numaligarh Refinery Branch

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of its silver jubilee year, the Numaligarh Refinery Branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), which has been honoured as one of the best branches of the AXX, felicitated Indian women's cricket team player and World Cup winner Uma Chetry.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the branch office, where Uma Chetry's coach Raja Rahman, state-level players Nibedita Baruah, Kalpana Saotal, Rechharani Bora, and Arpana Karmakar were also honoured with gamosas, book hampers, souvenirs, etc.

The informal interactive session was anchored by the Branch Secretary Pranabjyoti Saikia. Uma Chetry, the first-ever Indian women's cricket team player from Northeast India, in her address shared her journey from the beginning of her cricketing career to the present day.

Also Read: North Bank Tea Company Felicitates Cricketer Uma Chetry in Naduar