Dibrugarh Yoga exponent Dipa Sen bags first position in Asian Yogasana Sports Cup at Dubai

Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh Yoga exponent Dipa Sen brought laurels by bagging first position in the 3rd Asian Yogasana Sports Cup held at Dubai, UAE. Dipa brought the first position in the Artistic Group Yogasana Sports. She expressed her happiness after securing first position in the championship.

“I am happy to bagged the first position and the credits goes to God and my well wishers. I learned Yoga in Dibrugarh a few years ago and now I teach Yogasana to many people. I urged everyone to live a healthy life by doing yoga,” Dipa said.

