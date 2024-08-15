Assam's Arnavi Debanth upsets top seed in OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top seed in the girls under 14 singles Riya Roy of West Bengal and second seed Shibani Gupte of Maharastra bowed out from the OIL AITA under 14 and 16 Super Series Tennis Tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal today. Riya Roy lost to Arnavi Debanth of Assam 1-6, 5-7 and Eshitha Sriyala of Andhra Pradesh beat Shibani Gupte 6-2, 6-4. In the boys singles Chandogya Pathak of Assam reached the semi finals in the boys U-16 singles. Two more Assam players Parthiv Kalita (U-16 boys) and Nabiha Moriyam (U-16 girls) reached the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Also Read: All seeded players advance to singles quarter’s final of OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

Also Watch: