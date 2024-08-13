Top seed of West Bengal crashes out from OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The top seed of the boys under 16 years singles event Sankalp Kr Sahani of West Bengal crashed out from the OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament which got under way at the Chachal Tennis complex on Monday. Sankalp lost to state mate Priyadarshan Pradhan in straight sets 3-6, 3-6. Other seeded players cruised to the next round of the meet which is being held in both boys and girls under 14 and 16 years respectively.

Also Read: Guwahati: OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament begins today at Chachal Tennis Complex

Also Watch: