Assam’s Chandogya Tridive Pathak Clinches Double Crown at JTC-AITA U16 Super Series

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandodogya Tridive Pathak from Assam clinched double crown by winning both the Boys Singles and Doubles titles in the JTC-AITA Super Series U16 Tennis that concluded at Jorhat on Friday.

In singles Chandogya had an easy straight set win over Vidyut Sundar from Maharashtra 6-4, 6-3, while on his doubles final match, partnering Chandra Mohanty also from Assam defeated Rudra Patwardhan and Vidyut Sundar, both from Maharashtra 6-1, 6-0. Other results of final matches: Girls U16 Singles: Sanrachana Das (OD) bt. Kristi Haloi (AS) 6-2, 6-2. Girls U16 Doubles: Mrigakshee Changmai (AS) and Kristi Haloi (AS) bt. Navanita Dutta (AS) and Devanshi Tamuly (AS) 6-1, 6-0.

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