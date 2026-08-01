The Sentinel Becomes Official Print Media Partner of Inaugural Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to promoting sports in the region, English daily The Sentinel has joined hands with the inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League (APL) as its official Print Media Partner.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting cricket in Assam while providing greater visibility to the state’s emerging sporting talent.

Also Read: Assam Premier League begins today as ACA cancels grand opening in solidarity with flood-hit state