Local Sports

The Sentinel Becomes Official Print Media Partner of Inaugural Assam Premier League

The Sentinel joins Assam Premier League as Print Media Partner, supporting cricket promotion and emerging sporting talent in the state.
Assam Premier League
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to promoting sports in the region, English daily The Sentinel has joined hands with the inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League (APL) as its official Print Media Partner.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting cricket in Assam while providing greater visibility to the state’s emerging sporting talent.

Also Read: Assam Premier League begins today as ACA cancels grand opening in solidarity with flood-hit state

Assam Premier League
‘The Sentinel’
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com