Assam’s Chess Boom: Biswajit Says Planned Infrastructure Can Create More Grandmasters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In recent years, Assam has emerged as a promising hub for chess in Northeast India, catalyzed by the historic achievements of young prodigies like Mayank Chakraborty, who became the first Grandmaster from Assam as well as the entire Northeast region.In an exclusive conversation with The Sentinel, Biswajit Bharadwaj—Founder of the Assam Chess Club, FIDE International Arbiter, and certified World Chess Federation Coach—shares his insights on the current state of chess in the State, changing mindset of parents and schools, the modern technical demands of the sport and others subjects related to the game. Here is the excerpt:

Q: How do you view the present scenario of chess in Assam?

Biswajit: I feel the scenario is very positive. Following the success of Mayank Chakraborty, many young boys and girls have taken up the game, and parents are showing a lot of interest. Chess has huge potential in our state, and if some planned facilities are put in place, we can produce a couple more Grandmasters in the next few years.

Q: What kind of work is needed to promote chess further in the State?

Biswajit: Our main challenge is that we lack well-organized, structured academies as well as top-tier coaches compared to states like Tamil Nadu and others. A few of our promising players have already shifted to Chennai for advanced training, so we urgently need similar training infrastructure available right here.

Q: Could you elaborate on the specific facilities that chess players in Assam require right now?

Biswajit: First, we need to establish dedicated academies, which will require active involvement from the State Government or major corporate organizations. Many people wrongly assume chess is an inexpensive sport where a single board and set of pieces are enough. In reality, modern players require expensive software for practice, high-quality study books that are costly and hard to find, and expert coaching. Bringing all these resources together under one roof would allow our players to train effectively in one place. We also need a few top level competitions with good prize money in the State.

Q: How are schools and clubs in the state responding to the game?

Biswajit: I must admit the scenario has changed significantly. 10 to 15 years ago, it was very difficult to convince schools and clubs to set up training facilities or support players. Today, many private schools—and even several government schools—regularly appoint coaches to train their students. My request to school authorities is to offer student-players a bit of extra flexibility during school hours so they can dedicate adequate time to their training.

Q: What benefits do young players gain from playing chess?

Biswajit: Chess is primarily a mental game that provides great exercise for the brain. Taking the game seriously builds mental strength, which ultimately helps players make better decisions during critical, high-pressure situations in entire life.

Q: What are the key factors a chess player should focus on to succeed?

Biswajit: Just like any other sport, chess players require physical fitness alongside yoga and psychological conditioning. A single match can last four to five continuous hours, so without physical and mental stamina, you cannot perform at a high level. Players also need to learn how to quickly overcome the frustration of a loss or a poor performance, otherwise it negatively impacts subsequent rounds. Beyond that, continuous reading and studying opponent strategies are essential. Mayank, for example, is exceptionally good at studying his opponents before a match.

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