Assam’s Chhavi Garg Wins Double Gold at Indo-Nepal Roller Skating Championship 2026

CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Bringing immense pride to Assam and the nation, young skating prodigy Chhavi Garg of Dibrugarh has secured two gold medals at the prestigious Indo-Nepal Roller Skating Championship 2026. Chhavi delivered an exceptional performance in the Under-10 category while representing India at the international event. She clinched first position in both the 200-metre and 400-metre roller skating events, emerging as one of the standout performers of the championship.

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