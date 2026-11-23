Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s promising paddler Divija Paul lifted the Under-13 Girls’ singles title in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship that concluded at Phagwara on Saturday. Divija defeated Ruhani Wani of Maharashtra 3-0 in the final. Earlier, she overcame Srikara of Andhra Pradesh 3-1 in the semifinal and Avyana of Haryana 3-0 in the quarterfinal. She also bagged bronze medal in the U-15 girls category.

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