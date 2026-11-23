Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East United FC and Veteran FC began their respective knockout campaigns on a winning note with convincing victories in the pre-quarter-final matches of the 71st Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Troph at Judges’ Field on Sunday.

In the day’s first Pre-Quarter Final North East United FC registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over United Brother FC. Tanbir Dey emerged as the star performer, scoring twice in quick succession in the 6th and 12th minutes to give his side an early advantage.

Shubham Poonia extended North East United FC’s lead with a goal in added time of the first half (45+2'). Ngarshing Raikhan then sealed the comprehensive victory by finding the net in the 86th minute, completing a dominant performance by NEUFC.

In the other pre-quarter-final match, played under floodlights, Silchar outfit Veteran FC produced an impressive 4-1 victory over Kusthali A.K. Santha.

Vanrammawia opened the scoring for Veteran FC in the 3rd minute, while B. Lalkamsanga doubled the lead in the 40th minute. The score was 2-0 in favour of Veteran FC in the half time. Malsawmzela added the third goal in the 62nd minute. Kusthali A.K. Santha pulled one goal back through Samudra Keleng in the 68th minute, briefly reducing the deficit. However, Veteran FC restored their three-goal cushion as C. Vanrammawia scored his second goal of the match in the 71st minute to complete the 4-1 victory.

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