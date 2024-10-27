Assam's Divija Paul Wins Girls U-11 Singles Title at National Table Tennis Championship in Goa

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Divija Paul clinched singles title in the girls U-11 category at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Goa on Friday. In the final she defeated Aadya Baheti of Maharashtra 3-1. It is the second national title for Divija within a month. She previously won the Girls Under-11 title at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, in September.

Another paddler from Assam Ishani Gogoi bagged third place in the same category. Meanwhile promising paddler Priyanuj Bhattacharyya also finished third in the U-19 boys category,

