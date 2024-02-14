Assam’s Hakim Ali clinches double crown in 6th National Masters Games -2024

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s tennis team, represented by Hakim Ali, Purna Jyoti Phukan, Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika and Diganta Borpatra Gohain (all from Duliajan), shine in the 6th National Masters Games -2024 that concluded at Goa on Monday. In the Men’s Singles (above 55 years) category Hakim Ali clinched double crowns by winning gold medal in the singles and also won gold in the doubles categories respectively partnering with Purna Jyoti Phukan. In the Men’s Singles (above 55 years) category Purna Jyoti Phukan won a bronze medal. On the other hand In the Men’s Singles (above 50 years) category Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika won bronze medal and he bagged bronze partnering Diganta Borpatra Gohain in the doubles.

