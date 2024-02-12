Samarendra Rajkumar Veterans Tennis concludes at Jorhat Tennis Club

JORHAT: The 8th Samarendra Rajkumar Veterans Tennis concluded at the Jorhat Tennis Club on Sunday. The competition was held in different age categories.

Results of final matches: +35 years- Priyanuj Lahkar and Rahul Rajkhewa (Guwahati) beat Kaustav Varun Borbora and Wamique Ansari (Jorhat Tennis Club) 6-1, 6-1. +45 years: Diganta Konwar and Bubuljyoti Das (Kaliyani Club, NRL) bt Rajib Dutta and Rajeev Bora (India Club, Guwahati) 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 . +55 years: Nabarun Saikia and Sujit Kakoty (Guwahati) bt Bharat Phukan (Bokakhat) and Atiqur Rahman (Guwahati) 10-5. +65 years: PG Agarwalla and Sankar Lahkar (Guwahati) bt Dilip Somani and Jiten Mishra (Jorhat) 10-4.

