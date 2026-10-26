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Assam’s Jahnabi Kashyap Wins Two Golds, Sets Two National Records

Assam swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap won two gold medals and set national records in the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly at the national championship.
Jahnabi Kashyap
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap delivered an outstanding performance at the 1st Senior National Short Course Swimming Championship 2026, winning two gold medals and setting new national records at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Jahnabi clinched gold in the 200m freestyle event with a timing of 2 minutes 3.12 seconds. She followed it up with another gold medal in the 100m butterfly, clocking 1 minute 2.15 seconds.

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Assam swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap
Senior National Short Course Swimming Championship 2026
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