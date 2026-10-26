Beier’s Late Winner Sends Borussia Dortmund Top of Bundesliga

Berlin: Substitute Maximilian Beier scored a late winner as Borussia Dortmund edged Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 to move provisionally top of the Bundesliga ahead of next week’s showdown with defending champion Bayern Munich

Dortmund made a commanding start at Signal Iduna Park, with Serhou Guirassy twice threatening to break the deadlock. Frankfurt goalkeeper Noah Atubolu denied the striker with a sharp save in the 15th minute before thwarting his attempted lob moments later.

The victory lifted Kovac’s side to 17 points from seven matches, three ahead of Bayern, who face Freiburg on Sunday.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig thrashed Elversberg 4-0, Werder Bremen edged Mainz 3-2 and Paderborn beat Hamburg 1-0. Augsburg drew 1-1 with Union Berlin, while Cologne and Schalke shared a goalless draw. IANS

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