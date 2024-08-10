Assam's Kasturi Gogoi wins gold in Junior National Aquatic Championship at Bhubaneswar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won one gold and two bronze medals on day III in the 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship at Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Kasturi Gogoi won a gold in 100m breaststroke (Group 3) with a timing of 1:20.43 sec. Subhranshini Priyadarshini and Jahanabi Kashyap collected one bronze medal each. Subhranshini bagged her medal in the 800 freestyle (group 1) and Jahanabi picked up the bronze participating in 100m butterfly (group-1). After day III Assam altogether collected 5 gold and 4 bronze.

Also Read: Golaghat: 31st Assam State Aquatic Championship To Start From July 12

Also Watch: